Parvovirus outbreak reported at Humane Society of Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri reported a parvovirus outbreak on March 20.
Parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that attacks the gastrointestinal and the immune system of puppies and dogs.
It is spread by contaminated feces, and cannot be contracted by humans.
The virus is treatable, but hospitalization is often required.
The staff at the Human Society are working to handle the virus.
Recent adopters can reach out to the society on Facebook.
