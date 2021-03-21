Parvovirus outbreak reported at Humane Society of Southeast Missouri

Parvovirus outbreak reported at Humane Society of Southeast Missouri
Parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that attacks the gastrointestinal and the immune system of puppies and dogs. (Source: WVIR)
By Ashley Smith | March 20, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 9:49 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri reported a parvovirus outbreak on March 20.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that attacks the gastrointestinal and the immune system of puppies and dogs.

It is spread by contaminated feces, and cannot be contracted by humans.

In an abundance of caution we will be closed till Wednesday March 24 as we are dealing with a parvovirus outbreak. The...

Posted by Humane Society of Southeast Missouri on Saturday, March 20, 2021

The virus is treatable, but hospitalization is often required.

The staff at the Human Society are working to handle the virus.

Recent adopters can reach out to the society on Facebook.

