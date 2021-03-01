Construction continues on new Franklin County, Ill. courthouse

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - When driving around the Benton Square, it’s hard to miss the construction on the new Franklin County Courthouse
Construction began in August 2020.
The old courthouse has stood in the same location on the city square for 145 years.
Larry Miller, the chairmen of the Franklin County Board, is happy with the progress on the new courthouse. The construction process has been smooth going, the only hiccup was the winter weather.
“It will add to our community here and the business on the square would be improved,” Miller said.
Miller said the new construction means some much needed upgrades.
“First of all, security. We were bringing prisoners in the same doors that the plaintiffs were coming in, there was not very good access,” he said. “Halls, technology will be another thing. Just access to the building will be greatly improved. Security for judges, different elevators for them, different elevators for prisoners and then for the public.”
But what’s the cost of it?
“We’re probably at about 20 million; although, the cost of the courthouse is less then that and we are actually doing some work right now looking at some financing and we believe that within eight years we will have this thing paid off and we will be able to take the sales tax off,” said Miller.
Two previous tax referendums failed, but voters approved the referendum on the third go around. Miller attributed that to the community knowing they needed a new courthouse.
“Someone has to take the leadership role and precious to me that happened under Randell Crocker and going out and trying to push this project, getting it as far as it is.”
Miller said it’s about being up front with the citizens of Franklin County.
“We’ve been forthright with the taxpayers, and I think that we’re actually getting to a place where we can see being able to pay this thing off and have some pride in our community here.”
The courthouse is set to be completed by May 2022.
Franklin County residents are also encouraged to visit the Franklin County Government website to keep track of the progress on the new courthouse and follow the county’s budget and finances.
