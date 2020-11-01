Sister duo teaches English to children in their home country

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman and her sister are helping teach English to children in their home country.
Valentina Curbet taught her sister, Ecaterina Stepanuic, English while working on their farm in Moldova. Now, the sister duo teaches other children their second language.
“The name of the book is English with Val and Kate... Throughout the book your see a path of our life. Most of the text is based on our lives. It’s a living book,” said Stepaniuc.
Southeast Missouri State University professor Stepaniuc said they saw a need for the manual while teaching English to kids in their home country. They want to make the process of studying a second language fun and easy for everyone.
“Anyone interested in studying English as a second Language and wanting to start from basic skills can use the book,” said Stepaniuc.
Curbet called their book unique. She said it’s uncommon for Romanian speaking people to write books in Moldova.
“Why don’t we have our own book and give opportunities to all the students to study the way we think they should study English,” said Curbet.
Curbet said they want to show them that anything is possible if you work hard for it.
“Even in the hardest time of our childhood we would find satisfaction in learning English,” said Curbet.
Curbet uses the manual to teach her students English in Moldova. She hopes more schools will include it in their curriculum in the future.
The first 1,000 copies will be released in Moldova before the end of the week. An audio copy will be available in the United States.
