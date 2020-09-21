Murray State University introduces Jerry D. Allen Memorial Scholarship

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Allen family of local business Wisdom Tree Technologies has established the Jerry D. Allen Memorial Scholarship at Murray State University.
The newly-endowed scholarship fund will honor Allen’s rich legacy and assist Racers in obtaining an education.
Jerry D. Allen was born on July 17, 1940 on a reservation in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
He joined the U.S. Navy at just 17 years old, where he fought in Vietnam and gave 20 years of service.
Jerry went on to work for the Kentucky Parks Service as a business manager for 20 years.
He served in that role at Kenlake State Park as well as Rough River Dam State Resort Park and Pine Mountain State Park.
Jerry finished his professional career working alongside his son, Scott Allen, at his defense contracting company, Wisdom Tree Technologies (WTT). Jerry co-founded WTT, where he served from 2009-2015 as the company’s CFO.
The Jerry D. Allen Memorial Scholarship will support full time students at Murray State University with first preference given to applicants who are the children or stepchildren of veterans or applicants who are active Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).
Applicants shall also be residents of Kentucky with demonstrated financial need.
