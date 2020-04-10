Illinois lottery extends prize claim period

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Lottery prizes that were set to expire soon will get a new expiration date in Illinois.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Lottery is extending the time frame for winners to claim prizes.
Players will now have until June 30 to claim their prizes if they were set to expire between March 16 and May 31, 2020.
The prize claim extension applies to all prize levels for all Illinois Lottery games.
This extension includes a $2 million Mega Millions prize which was due to expire last weekend. This ticket was bought in Joliet, Ill. on April 5, 2019. The winning numbers for this drawing were 8 - 22 - 24 - 38 - 64 with a Mega Ball of 21.
“Considering many of us are spending a lot of time at home right now, if you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Joliet around this time last year - now is the time to check under your couch cushions, in your desk drawers or in your glovebox to see if you’ve got the winning lottery ticket tucked away somewhere,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays
Before the extension, winners had to claim their prize within 12 months of drawing.
To check drawing based numbers click here.
To look up an instant game expiration date click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.