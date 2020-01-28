Paducah man faces charges for drug and gun offenses

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah Ky. man is facing charges after being arrested on drug and gun offenses.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 28 around 2 p.m. Deputy US Marshals were conducting surveillance the area of Forest Hills.
Deputy US Marshals observed a when they observed a white Dodge Ram pull into the parking lot.
Deputy US Marshals said, they saw many people enter/exit the Dodge Ram while on the parking lot of an apartment complex on Elmdale Rd. The area is known for illegal drug activity, and is nearby the school.
A short time later, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s office, saw the vehicle leave the area. Detectives stopped the truck for traffic violations.
When they contacted the driver, Javarrius Flemons 26, he admitted to to having Marijuana inside the truck. During a further search, detectives found and seized $4,488 believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales. The search also found a loaded .45 caliber handgun, along with Marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Flemons was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was charged with failure to a use a turn signal, careless driving, firearm enhanced trafficking Marijuana 2 or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
