Funeral home using puppy to comfort grieving families

"It's my goal to work funeral visitations with Mochi (pronounced "mow-chee") when families request her, and I would also like to make visits to nursing homes in the evenings every couple weeks or so. It's my goal to work funeral visitations with Mochi when families request her, and I would also like to make visits to nursing homes in the evenings every couple weeks or so," Tori McKay, the Macon Funeral Home office administrator, wrote on the business’ website.