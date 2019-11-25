Should dogs take CBD oil?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You might hear about people using CBD or cannabidiol for a variety of reasons, but what about dogs?
One Heartland CBD store manager said it’s a popular product for customers to buy for their pets.
“CBD has totally changed her life," said Ladonna Williams.
Williams’ national show dog, Dixie, takes CBD every morning with her meal. She said she was hesitant about that at first.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh what’s it gonna do?’ And so I went full force into it. I was tired of giving her drugs, prescription drugs," said Williams.
She said she tried several options to help Dixie’s anxiety before turning to CBD.
“She’s been on CBD for about a year now. No longer have problems with her not wanting to eat, she wants to eat now, not scared of people, and has really come along way in the shows now," said Williams.
Mandy Owens, the regional manager for The Greener Days CBD Store, said it’s popular for people to shop for their pets.
“Pets with anxiety or arthritis especially, seizures," said Owens. “We have a lady who comes in and gives it to her dog with seizures. Since starting the CBD she said that her pet has not had any more seizures.”
“We do have patients where the owners have started their dogs on CBD and the owners have said that some of them have seen some promising results on it," said Dr. Sean Byrd with Skyview Animal Clinic.
According to Dr. Byrd, we’re in the early stage for research on CBD and animals.
“The safety studies so far are promising, and that’s kind of exciting if we can have something that’s safe and treats some of these ailments that can really be debilitating," said Dr. Byrd.
He cautions to do your research and try other options with your pets before CBD, as quality control makes him nervous.
“Not all the products are the same," said Dr. Byrd, "So you have products that you have to be really careful about.”
“This is not marijuana," said Owens. “Your pet’s not gonna get high. Right now in an unregulated market, you can claim that there’s a certain amount in it, in your oil, but turns out they’ve had studies done that amount if it claims 500 mg it may have no CBD. So that’s why you need to make sure the product is third-party tested.”
At the end of the day, Williams said CBD was the right product for Dixie.
“Just to know that your pet is comfortable and can relax and not have panting and pacing and just craziness,” said Williams.
The FDA has not approved any cannabis products for animals to use and cannot ensure that they’re safe and effective.
