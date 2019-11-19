Toy Testers: Pop Pops Snotz

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A toy that might be at the top of your kid’s wish list sounds kind of gross, but it might make your kids ooze with happiness.
“It feels like slimy boogers dropping from a nose and they’re orange."
That’s just one way to describe this toy.
“It was slimy and it was gooey.”
“This toy, this goo feels just like the pulp inside a pumpkin.”
“It feels like slobber from a robot, and then it feels like goo.”
Mrs. Bardot’s first grade class at Orchard Drive Elementary School in Jackson didn’t mind getting their hands a little dirty to test out Pop Pops Snotz.
“Because it was playful.”
“It feels like snot.”
To make the bubble filled with slim pop, you take the hammer to it. It might take a few tries, but you’re lucky, you’ll find a surprise toy inside the slime.
“I was thinking more they would get to keep the slime, but really if they don’t get the toy in it, there was nothing really leftover. It kind of disappeared once they all smeared it in the tables," said Bardot.
The toy’s box shows a way to save the slime, but it didn’t last to do that. Luckily, the mess isn’t anything a few wipes, soap and water can’t clean.
“Some of them have it on their clothes. But it came off. It came off really well," said Bardot.
Overall, the students said this toy is a hit.
“Because I love it.”
“It’s awesome.”
The kids gave Pop Pops Snotz five out of five stars.
The Pop Pops Snotz hammer with 18 slime bubbles costs around 15 dollars. You can also buy separate packets of bubbles filled with toys for kids to collect.
