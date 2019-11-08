Deputies: Convicted felon arrested on firearm, drug charges

Dustin Reynolds (pictured) is a convicted felon and cannot have firearms, officials said (Source: Graves County Sherrif's Office)
By Jasmine Adams | November 8, 2019 at 6:12 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 6:12 AM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man deputies said is a convicted felon was arrested in Graves County, Kentucky on Nov. 4.

Dustin Reynolds, 30, faces the following charges:

  • Served Warrant of Arrest for Contempt of Court- Flagrant Non Support
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Detectives from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they tried to serve a warrant on Reynolds at his home on Jeff Davis Road, south east of Mayfield.

Reynolds was found inside and arrested.

Detectives said they also found methamphetamine and firearms.

Being a convicted felon, Reynolds is not allowed to possess firearms.

He was arrested and lodged at the Graves County Jail.

