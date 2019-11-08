Deputies: Convicted felon arrested on firearm, drug charges

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man deputies said is a convicted felon was arrested in Graves County, Kentucky on Nov. 4.
Dustin Reynolds, 30, faces the following charges:
- Served Warrant of Arrest for Contempt of Court- Flagrant Non Support
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Detectives from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they tried to serve a warrant on Reynolds at his home on Jeff Davis Road, south east of Mayfield.
Reynolds was found inside and arrested.
Detectives said they also found methamphetamine and firearms.
Being a convicted felon, Reynolds is not allowed to possess firearms.
He was arrested and lodged at the Graves County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.