Life Hacks with Laura: Making pumpkins into snowmen

(KFVS) - This time of year most of us are thinking, how are we going to get rid of all of these pumpkins?
Laura has a hack that will make them into really cute snowmen so you can keep them around all through the holidays, as long as they aren’t carved.
It’s really easy. First thing, you want is white spray paint. Spray paint your entire pumpkin and then let it sit and dry.
After they are dry, you can assemble the snowman. Basically, just hot glue this smaller pumpkin onto the larger pumpkin. You can use three pumpkins to make your snowman if you want to, here we just used two.
Next, you can add Mr. Snowman’s little nose, we used a carrot. Then glue three rocks as buttons on his sweater. Then you can grab a scarf and put it around his neck.
The last finishing touch is a festive hat for Mr. Snowman. You can add a little mouth and eyes, but Laura liked him like this.
