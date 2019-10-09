FUBU founder, “Shark Tank” investor to speak at Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University officials announced that FUBU founder and “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John will present a keynote speech on Nov. 6.
John is presented by the Murray State University Student Government Association, Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business and BB&T Center for Free Enterprise.
“Bringing someone of this caliber to Murray to speak is outstanding — outstanding for faculty, staff, the community and most importantly, the students,” said Trey Book, Murray State Student Government Association president
The event is set to start at 7:30 p.m. inside Lovett Auditorium.
John created the fashion brand FUBU at a young age and now consults through his company The Shark Group.
The presentation is titled “Daymond John’s Shark Points: Fundamentals for Success In Business and Life.”
He will share success strategies that helped him in the business world.
