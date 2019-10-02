Barge slams into marina on Ohio River

LUDLOW, Ky. (FOX19) - A massive emergency response is underway right now after a barge slammed into a marina on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky early Wednesday, Kenton County dispatchers said.
It happened at Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club on Elm Street in Ludlow about 6:15 a.m.
Initial reports stated some boats were adrift, some were taking on water and others had sunk, dispatchers said.
It’s not clear yet if any vessels sunk, they said just before 8 a.m.
Our FOX19 NOW crew on scene sees at least four boats adrift right now.
The marina restaurant sustained major damage.
A witness tells us the seating area was taken off and is stuck to the barge.
The kitchen is completely shoved up against rocks on the riverbank.
FOX19 NOW will remain at the scene and continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.