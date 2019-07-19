Domestic violence call leads to drug arrest

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning call to police in reference to a domestic violence case leads to the arrest of a Mayfield, Kentucky woman.
A Graves County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a house on the 2000 block of KY 58E at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Friday, July 19.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the caller claimed that her neighbor came over to her house and her boyfriend beat her up.
The responding deputy arrived at the home shortly after the call and was met at the scene by Mary Ann Smith.
Smith reportedly told the deputy that she had been been in a verbal argument with her boyfriend and no one had been assaulted.
While investigating, the deputy reported he did not see any evidence of an assault, but said he found Smith to be in possession of narcotics.
The deputy said Smith attempted to destroy the drugs.
Smith was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance first degree first offense, (Alazopram), possession of controlled substance first degree first offense (Hydrocodone), tampering with physical evidence and possession/use drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.