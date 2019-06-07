Swollen river causes sinkholes in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Ground water from the swollen Mississippi river is causing sinkholes in Caruthersville, Missouri.
Nathan Ellgren gives us a closer look on Heartland News of the damage and how it is impacting the community.
Ground water from the Mississippi River is to blame for about 20 sinkholes around town including one right in front of Tee and Barbara Rodgers’ house.
“I’m disabled, I’m in a wheelchair it’s kind of scary to me because if I were to fall in one of these sinkholes my van wouldn’t operate, said Tee Rodgers. "I couldn’t get out. I’m just there. And then like I said, I have things going on structurally with my house. If that falls in, why couldn’t that fall in? It’s a possibility. I might wake up in a hole.”
Public works director Paul Shaw says the flood damage is already above $2 million and will continue to climb.
“This is going to be our generations marker for the bad one," said Shaw. "Our problem usually gets worse as the water goes down, so we are still going to see more problems in the next few weeks, probably.”
Because of all the sinkholes in town, Caruthersville is out of traffic cones.
Officials say more have been ordered.
If you see a new sinkhole you can report it by calling City Hall.
