Demolition underway at Ray’s Plaza Banquet Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Demolition has began at Ray’s Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
It closed on June 1, 2019.
According to Ray’s, the closure was mutual as the lease holder is ready to move forward with demolition of the building, which has been in the plans for a while.
The last day for Rays was a wedding in June.
According to Diane Drury, Real Estate of MidAmerica Hotels Corporation, they plan on doing a lot of dirt work to create better access to places like Cracker Barrel, the Hampton Inn, and Texas Roadhouse to start.
She says Ray’s was originally built for a racket club, and it’s now a dated complex.
This was a joint decision between Rays and Midamerica Hotels.
Ray’s would like to thank its clients and colleagues for their business and support for the past 12 years.
