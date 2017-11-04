SEMO football game honors breast cancer victims

Southeast Missouri students showed their support for breast cancer on Saturday, Nov. 4 by wearing pink.

Football players, cheerleaders and the community came out to Houck Stadium to let those who have cancer or that have survived know that they are there for them.

We caught up with tailgaters before the football game against Tennessee Martin where they were out in full force playing games, eating food and having fun.

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks also marched down the street to honor those with or that have had breast cancer.

