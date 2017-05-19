Murder trial set for Saline Co., IL man accused of killing his wife

A Saline County man will go to trial in January 2018 for the murder of his wife.

A judge set the jury trial for Brian Burns for January 17, 2018.

Burns is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, Carla.

Investigators said he burned her body and spread the ashes.

Burns is charged with two counts of murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death.

Carla Burns was last seen alive in Marion, Illinois on March 8, 2016.

Burns was found guilty of felony charges of solicitation of aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping, and attempted aggravated kidnapping on May 12, 2017. He tried to pay someone $1,000 to kidnap Michael J. Henshaw, the Saline County State's Attorney.

