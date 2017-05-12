Guilty as charged: Saline Co. jury convicts man of plotting to kidnap state's attorney

A Saline County jury has convicted a Saline County doctor in the case accusing him of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped.

Brian Burns is charged with felony charges of solicitation of aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping, and attempted aggravated kidnapping.

He is accused of trying to pay a man $1,000 to kidnap Michael J. Henshaw, who was the Saline County State's Attorney. Henshaw has since passed away.

Investigators said the man Burns contacted to commit the crime was actually a detective working as an undercover agent.

Burns was in jail on charges of murder in connection to the death of his estranged wife, Carla Burns when he tried to hire someone to kidnap Henshaw.

As a result of the guilty verdict, the court revoked Burns' bail. He is back in police custody.

Burns will be sentenced in the kidnapping case on July 25.

He is set for a pre-trial in the murder case on May 19.

