Donations collected for New Orleans tornado victims

Hope International in southeast Missouri is collecting donations for tornado victims in Louisiana.

A week prior, hundreds of homes were damaged in New Orleans by an EF3 tornado.

According to the National Weather Service in New Orleans, the tornado caused moderate to severe damage to 638 homes and 40 businesses and caused 33 injuries.

Hope International has already collected donated items to send down there to the people who need it.

"They've lost everything. They have nothing so whatever little that we can do to help then let's do our part," Heather Jordan, general manager at Hope International, said. "Most people want to give and do something to help those in need so all we are here for is to provide a way to do that."

Donations are still being collected in Kennett and Bernie until Friday. Items need are a variety of items including hygiene products, bottled water, clothes and cash donations.

Hope International plans to deliver the items later this weekend.

If you would like to help out, you can d rop off items at 1708 St. Francis Street in Kennett or at 601 S. Walnut Street in Bernie or call 573-293-4673.

