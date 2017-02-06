Ex-wife pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder of Hayti, M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ex-wife pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder of Hayti, MO man

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Heather Cummings pleaded guilty to first degree conspiracy to commit murder. (Source: Pemiscot Co. Sheriff's Department) Heather Cummings pleaded guilty to first degree conspiracy to commit murder. (Source: Pemiscot Co. Sheriff's Department)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Boonville, Missouri woman pleaded guilty on Monday, February 6 to conspiracy to commit murder.

Heather Cummings was arrested in connection to the murder of David L. "Tray" Phelps, of Hayti, on September 14, 2015.

Cummings is Phelps' ex-wife.

She was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections.

