Ex-wife pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder of Hayti, MO man

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
Farm-fresh, healthy, recipe-ready food delivered to your door is the promise of subscription meal service Hello Fresh. But can a service that claims to be healthy deliver on taste?
A man is wanted out of Perry County and the Perry County Sheriffs Department is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
SIU in Carbondale will be without a chancellor for a while longer.
After a meeting Wednesday, May 10 in Edwardsville, Illinois school leaders did not make a decision as to who will takeover the vacant leadership role, and say the issue is being tabled for now.
The Perry County Emergency Management Agency said on Wednesday that the Chester Bridge is now officially reopened to traffic.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.
