Ex-wife pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder of Hayti, MO man

Heather Cummings pleaded guilty to first degree conspiracy to commit murder. (Source: Pemiscot Co. Sheriff's Department)

A Boonville, Missouri woman pleaded guilty on Monday, February 6 to conspiracy to commit murder.

Heather Cummings was arrested in connection to the murder of David L. "Tray" Phelps, of Hayti, on September 14, 2015.

Cummings is Phelps' ex-wife.

She was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections.

