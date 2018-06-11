Herrin, IL woman arrested after dog's death

Herrin Police responded to an animal cruelty complaint on June 9.

According to police, a deceased dog was found on the property and after an investigation, police arrest Sandra Cain, 39, of Herrin, Ill.

Cain was charged with animal cruelty and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

