Western KY schools win in 'Don't Let Them Die' high school challenge

Several western Kentucky schools won recently in a high school challenge competition.

In an effort to fight against addiction, FindHelpNowKY.org provides information on treatment for more than 6,000 Kentuckians since the start of the year. The organization recently completed a challenge for high schoolers across the state to submit ad designs that would be used in the statewide campaign.

The goal of the challenge was to give high school students an active voice in addressing the opioid epidemic.

The winners include:

First Place Overall - Sacred Heart Academy ($7,500)

Second Place Overall - Green County High School ($5,000)

Third Place Overall - McCracken County High School ($3,500)

Top 5 High Schools ($5,000 each) - Graves County High School, Green County High School, McCracken County High School, Sacred Heart Academy and Jessamine Career and Technology Center

Radio Ad - Graves County High School ($1,800)

TV Ad - Sacred Heart Academy ($1,800)

Logo - Sacred Heart Academy ($1,800)

Social Media - Jessamine Career and Technology Center ($1,800)

Billboard - Rockcastle County High School ($1,800)

