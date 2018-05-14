IL Gov. proposed death penalty for mass murderers, law enforcement killers

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is proposing that mass murderers and killers of law enforcement receive the death penalty.

“Gun violence has rocked the nation and our state,” Rauner said. “This is a responsible, bipartisan approach to the problem that will help ensure the safety and security of our children, our peacekeepers, our families, and our communities in Illinois.”

The proposal made on Monday, May 14 is part of a public safety initiative that the Governor unveiled in an amendatory veto (AV) of House Bill 1468 which also urges legislators to:

Extend the 72-hour waiting period for delivery of all gun purchases in Illinois.

gun purchases in Illinois. Ban bump stocks and trigger cranks.

Authorize restraining orders to disarm dangerous individuals.

Make judges and prosecutors more accountable by making them explain – on the record – why charges are reduced in plea agreements for violent offenders in gun cases.

Free up local revenue to hire resource officers and mental health workers to help intervene and prevent student violence before it occurs.

Rauner’s changes to HB 1468 create a new category of homicide called “death penalty murder.” It would apply to offenders 18 and over that prosecutors charge with killing peace officers or two or more people without lawful justification.

