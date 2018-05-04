Fire damages Otterbein United Methodist Church in Bluford, IL

A fire damaged a church in Bluford, Illinois on Wednesday, May 2. The Otterbein United Methodist Church caught fire. (Source: Jesse Hinds)

A fire damaged a church in Bluford, Illinois on Wednesday, May 2.

The Otterbein United Methodist Church caught fire and Pastor Jesse Hinds' 9-year-old son helped to spot the fire.

His son was home from school after it dismissed early. There was a low voltage problem at a power station.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The pastor said the Weber Township Fire Department said if they were not notified when they were, that the building would have been a total loss.

Pastor Hinds said there was significant damage to the inside of the church and to the roof, but the structure is still standing.

The congregation will be having service on Sunday, May 6 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon, Ill. at 10:30 a.m.

The pastor said they will decide week-to-week on where they will be having service.

The church is taking donations, but they had insurance as well.

The pastor said clean up will take a while. There were no injuries.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved