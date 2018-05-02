South Korean manufacturer bringing 220 jobs to Martin, TN

A South Korean manufacuter is bringing hundreds of jobs to Martin, Tennessee, according to Gov. Bill Haslam. (Source: Gov. Bill Haslam, Twitter)

Dong-A USA, Inc. is a home appliance and automotive supplier of rubber and plastic components. They will invest $13 million into Weakley County and operate in a 100,000 square foot building.

“Dong-A’s decision to locate its first U.S. facility in Weakley County and create more than 200 new jobs in Martin is another victory for our state,” Haslam said. “Tennessee continues to be a strong location for foreign direct investment, with more than 140,000 Tennesseans employed at foreign-owned companies. Because of significant investments like this, Tennessee will lead in the creation of high-quality jobs. I appreciate Dong-A for its investment in Weakley County and for its commitment to Tennessee.”

The company’s customers include Hyundai/Kia, Nissan, and GM as well as home appliance manufacturers including LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics, among many others.

“This is an exciting day for Martin,” Martin Mayor Randy Brundige said. “The addition of Dong-A further diversifies our community both industrially and culturally. It is my distinct pleasure to welcome them to our community, wishing them success and many years of working together.”

The company Dong-A Hwa Sung, established in 1974, has seven overseas operations.

