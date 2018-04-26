Victim identified in Hwy. 51 in Perry Co., MO deadly crash

The crash happened at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 26. (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)

A deadly vehicle crash had shut down Highway 51 south near County Road 708 in Perry County, Missouri, according to the sheriff's office.

The road reopened to traffic around 4:30 p.m. The crash happened at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 26.

According to Cpl. Justin Wheetley with the Missouri Highway Patrol, a southbound Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a northbound Pontiac Grand Prix head-on.

According to the Highway Patrol, Harlan D. Glaser, 75, of Belleview, Mo. died at the scene.

Nichole B. Duvall, 30, of Perryville, Mo. was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

A highway patrol crash reconstruction team was called in to investigate.

