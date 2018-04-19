Murray State University to propose new graduate tuition, fee rat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State University to propose new graduate tuition, fee rates

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Murray State University will propose a graduate tuition and fee model for the upcoming academic year. (Source: Murray State University) Murray State University will propose a graduate tuition and fee model for the upcoming academic year. (Source: Murray State University)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State University will propose a new graduate tuition and fee model for the upcoming academic year.

The new model, if approved by the university's Board of Regents and the Council on Postsecondary Education, will be effective fall 2018.

It features a per credit hour rate schedule based on the program of study. Most graduate programs will cost residential students $544 per credit hour with nine credit hours per semester considered full-time. With the exception is the nurse anesthetist program, it will cost residential students $590 per credit hour.

You can click here for a complete list of the proposed graduate tuition rates.

Similar to the university's undergraduate tuition rates, the proposed graduate rates are differentiated by in-state, regional and non-residential/international rates as well as by a new hourly rate for all online graduate programs. It also includes a Kentucky educator rate for in-state students enrolled in education-related master's degree programs.

The university Board of Regents is expected to review the proposed rates on May 11.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 01:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    •   
Powered by Frankly