Murray State University to propose new graduate tuition, fee rates

Murray State University will propose a new graduate tuition and fee model for the upcoming academic year.

The new model, if approved by the university's Board of Regents and the Council on Postsecondary Education, will be effective fall 2018.

It features a per credit hour rate schedule based on the program of study. Most graduate programs will cost residential students $544 per credit hour with nine credit hours per semester considered full-time. With the exception is the nurse anesthetist program, it will cost residential students $590 per credit hour.

You can click here for a complete list of the proposed graduate tuition rates.

Similar to the university's undergraduate tuition rates, the proposed graduate rates are differentiated by in-state, regional and non-residential/international rates as well as by a new hourly rate for all online graduate programs. It also includes a Kentucky educator rate for in-state students enrolled in education-related master's degree programs.

The university Board of Regents is expected to review the proposed rates on May 11.

