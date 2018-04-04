High water inspection trip scheduled for New Madrid, MO

An inspection by the Mississippi River Commission will take place on April 17 at 9 a.m. in New Madrid, Missouri. (Source: Heartland Weekend)

This is part of the Memphis District portion of its annual high-water trip on the Mississippi River from April 16-17.

All meetings aboard the Mississippi motor vessel are open to the public along the city front.

The purpose of the public meetings is to maintain a dialogue between the watershed interests, the public and the Corps of Engineers.

