American Red Cross to hand out smoke detectors in Herrin, IL

The Herrin Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to hand out free smoke detectors. (Source: City of Herrin)

The Herrin Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross for a Smoke Alarm Installation Rally on Mar. 10 in Herrin, Ill.

The Herrin’s Code Administrator and the Williamson County 911 office and the fire department have identified a section of town for the American Red Cross to go door-to-door and offer free smoke alarms and installation.

This year's event will focus on the West side of Park Avenue.

There are plans being made to cover additional sections of the city. Residents of Herrin can contact The American Red Cross direct to come and install smoke alarms.

American Red Cross can be contacted a (618) 988 - 1147

