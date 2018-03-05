American Red Cross to hand out smoke detectors in Herrin, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

American Red Cross to hand out smoke detectors in Herrin, IL

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Herrin Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to hand out free smoke detectors. (Source: City of Herrin) The Herrin Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to hand out free smoke detectors. (Source: City of Herrin)

The Herrin Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross for a Smoke Alarm Installation Rally on Mar. 10 in Herrin, Ill.

The Herrin’s Code Administrator and the Williamson County 911 office and the fire department have identified a section of town for the American Red Cross to go door-to-door and offer free smoke alarms and installation.

This year's event will focus on the West side of Park Avenue.

There are plans being made to cover additional sections of the city. Residents of Herrin can contact The American Red Cross direct to come and install smoke alarms.

American Red Cross can be contacted a (618) 988 - 1147

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly