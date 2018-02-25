American Red Cross sets up shelter in Malden, MO

An EF2 tornado ripped through Malden, MO on Saturday, Feb. 24.(Source: cNews)

The American Red Cross is partnering with local disaster assistance organizations to open a “one-stop shop” for persons affected by the recent storms in and around Dunklin County, Missouri.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 2 at the Malden Community Center located at 607 North Douglas in Malden, Missouri.

Multiple services will be available to all those affected by the recent tornadoes, including insurance information, legal services, food stamp replacement services, health and wellness services, emergency financial assistance, and more.

Red Cross staff and representatives from local and state agencies and human service organizations will be available to answer questions, provide information and disaster-related assistance, and assist people with their recovery plans.

Individuals and families applying for assistance will be asked to show evidence of pre-disaster address to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.

Persons seeking assistance can also call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit redcross.org.

Residents should keep these important things in mind:

Gas leaks: If instructed to evacuate the area, follow the direction of local emergency management and first responders. Do not return to the area until it has been determined safe to do so.

Wear appropriate clothing—long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, sturdy shoes and gloves—when examining damage or cleaning debris.

Take pictures of damage, both of the building and its contents, for insurance claims.

