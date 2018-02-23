Thompsonville junior wins $1,500 college credit RLC Warrior Superfan Challenge

Thompsonville High School junior Reed Raubach needed only one shot Saturday afternoon to take the grand prize for the first Warrior Superfan Challenge.

To win, Raubach needed to sink a half-court shot during halftime of the RLC Men's Basketball game to take home an Academic Award for 12 free credit hours at Rend Lake College - valued at $1,500.

The baseball and basketball player passed the first round of the competition in January by making a lay-up, free throw, and 3-point shot in 30 seconds.

Reed Raubach won the final round of the Warrior Superfan Challenge during the Feb. 17 RLC Men's Basketball game against Kaskaskia College.

