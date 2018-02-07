Alcohol contributing factor in overturned tanker in KY

McCracken County deputies were on the scene of a crash near Blandville Road and Childress Road.

This is along the 5-mile marker, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. This is along the detour route for a blockage along US 60 in Ballard County.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at 12:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the 8900 block of Blandville Road (US 62) for the crash.

They found at the scene an overturned semi-tractor hauling a cargo tanker that was leaking fuel from its fuel tanks.

The driver of the truck, 55-year-old Brian Burd, of Grand Chain, Illinois, was trapped in the cab of the truck and a steady stream of diesel fuel coming from the punctured tank.

The Concord Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS personnel were able to free Mr. Burd by removing the front windshield of the truck.

Burd was then treated and transported to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that alcohol was a contributing factor to the accident.

The site is cleared and all lanes are open.

It was determined that the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway and traveled approximately 100 yards through the ditch before returning to the roadway and overturning.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police Department of Vehicle Enforcement.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.