Reynolds Co., MO school closed due to excessive illness

One Reynolds County, Missouri school will not be in session the rest of this week due to illness.

Lesterville School will not be in session Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, January 31 through February 2.

Their basketball game against Van Buren tonight will be played as scheduled. All other activities for Wednesday through Saturday are canceled.

The 100th Day of School activities has been moved to Monday, February 5.

Parents are asked to limit exposure for their children during these days and keep hydrated.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.