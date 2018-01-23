Red Cross need for donors considered critical

Severe weather has more than doubled the cancellations of blood drives for the American Red Cross.

This has resulted in blood and platelet donation shortfall since earlier this month.

The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.

More than 550 blood drives have been forced to cancel due to winter weather in January, causing over 16,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected through last week. In addition, bitter cold and widespread flu have contributed to very low turnout at many blood drives.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities January 23 to February 15

ILLINOIS

Franklin County

Benton 2/7/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Hospital, 201 Bailey Lane

Thompsonville 2/6/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Thompsonville High School, 21135 Shawneetown Road

West Frankfort 1/25/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza 1/29/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frankfort Intermediate School, 800 North Cherry 2/14/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Frankfort Park District, 1100 East Cleveland

Whittington 2/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whittington Church, 200 Main Street

Zeigler 1/23/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zeigler Royalton Elementary School, 4877 Route 148 North

Jackson County

Carbondale 1/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive 1/24/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive 1/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Center for Medical Arts, 2601 West Main 2/7/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Greek Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive 2/8/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Greek Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive 2/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale College of Engineering, 1230 Lincoln Drive, Building A 2/14/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, 405 West Jackson

Murphysboro 1/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southern Illinois University Transportation Education Center, 545 North Airport Road 2/2/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 6415 Ava Road



Jefferson County

Bluford 1/30/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bluford Elementary School, 907 West 6th Street

Mount Vernon 1/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Grade School, 1201 Bethel Road 1/31/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., McClellan Grade School, 9475 North Illinois Highway 148 2/1/2018: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road 2/1/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road 2/15/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary's Parish Center, 1500 Main Street



Perry County

Du Quoin 1/24/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Du Quoin High School, 500 East South Street

Tamaroa 1/28/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Tamaroa Community Center, 534 West 2nd North Street, PO Box 216

Williamson County

Carterville 1/25/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., John A Logan College, 700 Logan College Road

Marion 1/23/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Longfellow Elementary School, 1400 West Hendrickson Street 2/2/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heartland Regional Medical Center, 3333 West DeYoung Street 2/4/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Zion United Church of Christ, 930 West Cherry 2/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The HUB, 917 West Main



MISSOURI

Bollinger County

Leopold 2/11/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Main Street

Marble Hill 2/8/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway

Butler County

Poplar Bluff 2/6/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Three Rivers College, 2080 Three Rivers Boulevard 2/7/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Three Rivers College, 2080 Three Rivers Boulevard



Cape Girardeau County

Altenburg 1/29/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 8201 Main Street

Cape Girardeau 1/23/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 1/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., US Bank, 325 North Kingshighway 1/24/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 1/25/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Street 1/26/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 1/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Cape Girardeau Career and Tech Center, 1080 South Silver Springs Road 1/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 1/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 1/29/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 1/30/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 1/30/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mount Auburn Christian Church, 930 North Mount Auburn Road 1/31/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 1/31/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Isle Casino, 777 North Main Street 2/1/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Buzzi Unicem, 2524 South Sprigg, PO Box 520 2/2/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 2/3/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 2/4/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 2/5/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 2/6/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 2/7/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 2/9/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 2/10/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 2/11/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 2/12/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 2/13/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road 2/14/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

Jackson 1/29/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Saxony Lutheran High School, 2004 Saxony Drive 2/9/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., HealthPoint Fitness, 410 West Main Street

Oak Ridge 1/30/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Ridge High School, 4198 State Highway E

Carter County

Ellsinore 1/29/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ellsinore General Baptist Church, 16 North Herren

Van Buren 2/13/2018: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carter County Senior Center, 14 Ball Park Road

Madison County

Fredericktown 2/15/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Knights of Columbus, 137 South Main

Marquand 1/31/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marquand Zion High School, 205 East Morley

Pemiscot County

Steele 2/13/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Steele Community Center, 101 South Walnut Street

Perry County

Perryville 2/15/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Perryville Elementary School, 326 College

Scott County

Scott City 2/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Eisleben Lutheran Church, 432 Lutheran Lane

Stoddard County

Bernie 2/8/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bernie High School, 516 West Main

Bloomfield 2/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bloomfield High School, 301 West Missouri

Dexter 2/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., DexMo Diagnostics, 1025 Arvin Road 2/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 102 East Castor

Puxico 2/1/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Life Chapel Assembly of God, 22443 State Highway 51 2/2/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mingo Job Corps Center, 4253 State Highway T



