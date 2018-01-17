Paducah native to wrestle with WWE - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah native to wrestle with WWE

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Trevor 'Ricochet' Mann (Source: WWE) Trevor 'Ricochet' Mann (Source: WWE)
Ricochet performing one of his aerial stunts. (Source: WWE) Ricochet performing one of his aerial stunts. (Source: WWE)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A familiar name in the Heartland has signed with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Trevor "Ricochet" Mann, 29, of Paducah reported to the WWE's Performance Center in Orlando on Jan. 16.

Mann, who stands at 5-foot-9, is known as one of the best high-flyers in the business.

According to a spokesperson for the WWE, Mann first earned notoriety in Japan for his 630° senton, which is an aerial technique in which the wrestler flips 630 degrees forward before landing.

Mann won the Cape Championship Wrestling Homecoming match on Aug. 27, 2016. It was held at the A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau.

