Final deer, turkey harvest numbers from MDC

The deer-hunting season ended in Missouri on January 15. Here are the 2017-2018 season harvest numbers.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported a preliminary total harvest of 283,940 deer.

These are the top counties for the overall season:

Howell with 6,182 deer harvested

Franklin with 5,957 deer harvested

Texas with 5,619 deer harvested

Of the 283,940 deer harvested, 135,891 were antlered bucks, 30,538 were button bucks, and 117,511 were does.

During the 2016-2017 season, hunters harvested 263,834 deer.

Archery season also came to a close.

Preliminary data from MDC showed that hunters checked 51,722 deer during the archery season.

Top counties for the archery season were:

Jefferson with 1,169 deer harvested

St. Louis with 1,021 deer harvested

Franklin with 1,000 deer harvested

Of the 51,722 deer harvested, 21,162 were antlered bucks, 5,319 were button bucks, and 25,241 were does. Hunters checked 47,552 deer during the 2016-2017 archery season.

Fall archery turkey hunting also ended on January 15. Data showed 2,426 turkeys harvested.

Top counties for the archery turkey season were:

Phelps with 73 birds harvested

Texas with 63 birds harvested

Laclede with 58 birds harvested

For the previous year, hunters harvested 2,304 turkeys.

This was the second that MDC began allowing crossbows as a legal method during the deer and turkey archery season.

Of the 51,722 deer harvested under archery methods, 19,691 were with crossbows.

Of the 2,426 turkeys harvested under archery methods, 1,113 were with crossbows.

For the first season that included crossbows (2016-2017), of the 47,552 deer harvested under archery methods, 14,336 were with crossbows, and of the 2,304 turkeys harvested under archery methods, 853 were with crossbows.

MDC reported five firearms-related hunting incidents during the fall deer and turkey hunting seasons. None were deadly. Three involved self-inflicted wounds. Two involved one hunter shooting another.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.