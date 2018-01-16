Man from Honduras sentenced for illegally entering U.S.

A man from Honduras living in Marion, Illinois was sentenced to prison for illegally entering the United States.

Jose Donaldo Vasquez-Santelis, 33, was sentenced January 16 in U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois to a term of five months in prison for being illegally present in the United States after having previously been removed by immigration officials. That is according to Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

The man had already been deported from the U.S. twice, according to court evidence.Vasquez-Santelis claimed that he last re-entered the country illegally in 2010.

Vasquez-Santelis will be removed or deported to Honduras by immigration officials after serving the five months.

