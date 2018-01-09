Woman arrested for reportedly hiding meth in hotel room

A Mayfield, Kentucky woman is facing charges after investigators say she was trying to hide a baggie of meth in a hotel room.

Investigators received a tip about drug activity at a hotel in Mayfield. After investigating, deputies knocked on the door and found 42-year-old Brandy Arnett in the room.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Arnett tried to hide the baggie of methamphetamine under a bed mattress thinking the detective didn't see it.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Graves County Jail.

