Bombogenesis: What is it?

Crazy weather all caused by a weather system called a bombogenesis. But what exactly is that?

You may have seen online it mislabeled as a bomb-cyclone. Well according to our very Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade, that's a made-up word.

The storm is very much a real thing. The official cause of one of these is when the pressure drops 24 millibars in a 24 hour period which can cause the high winds and snow.

We have seen these around this area, but it often isn't called a bombogenesis.

A St. Louis native who's living in New York talked about this storm compared to one back here and how it could have been worse.

"People out here don't like the cold and I think they complain a lot more than we do back at home but nah it's just another snow day," said Abby Walsh.

The winds are the worst part in New York according to Walsh.

Grant says parts of Massachusetts are seeing storm surges similar to the hurricane because of the high winds over the ocean.

A big thing is this is not a hurricane it is a different type of storms and different types of air masses that just don't happen to this level as often.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.