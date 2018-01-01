myTEAM Triumph making big strides at Resolution Challenge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

myTEAM Triumph making big strides at Resolution Challenge

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

myTEAM Triumph had its annual 5K, 10K, and one-mile walk/run on Jan. 1.

Runners braved frigid temperature as athletes of all kinds walked or ran the course and even enjoyed hot chili at the finish to warm themselves up.

myTEAM Triumph is an athletic ride-along program that matches endurance athletes with children and adults with disabilities who would not otherwise be able to participate in 5K's to triathlons.

More information on myTEAM Triumph can be found here.

