Carbondale NAACP hosting 36th Annual MLK Breakfast - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale NAACP hosting 36th Annual MLK Breakfast

Written by Julie Aufdenberg, Production Assistant
Connect
(Source: Carbondale Branch NAACP) (Source: Carbondale Branch NAACP)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Branch of the NAACP will host its 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday breakfast on January 15, 2018.

The breakfast starts at 8 a.m. in the SIUC Student Center Ballrooms on the second floor of the Student Center with a program to follow at 9 a.m. 

This year's keynote speaker, Dr. Peggy Bradford, is the new president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Dr. Bradford is a southern Illinois native and earned her Associate of Arts degree from Shawnee Community College. She then studied counseling administration at SIUC, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. At the University of Iowa, Dr. Bradford earned her Master of Science in Administration and Community Development, then a law degree. She concluded her education by earning her Doctorate in Education from Northern Illinois University. 

Tickets for this event are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will be used to award scholarships to college-bound high school students in the southern Illinois area. In addition, everyone attending the breakfast is being asked to bring non-perishable food items and/or other supplies, which will help the Saluki Food Pantry and the Good Samaritan Food Pantry stock their shelves. This is to honor the fact that MLK Day is the only federal holiday observed as a National Day of Service. 

If you have questions or would like more info, contact Stephanie Brown MLK Breakfast chair by email at stephanief0524@aol.com or Roy Mazuchowski Communications chair at 618-203-1687. Roy is available by email at carbondalebranchnaacp@gmail.com.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Bitter cold to start 2018

    First Alert: Bitter cold to start 2018

    Monday, January 1 2018 7:27 AM EST2018-01-01 12:27:21 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says feels like numbers are well below zero and will be for much of the morning. 

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says feels like numbers are well below zero and will be for much of the morning. 

  • MSHP: Take your child's coat off before fastening their car-seat

    MSHP: Take your child's coat off before fastening their car-seat

    Monday, January 1 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-01-01 11:58:20 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, buckling your child into their car-seat while their coat is still on is a bad idea. 

    According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, buckling your child into their car-seat while their coat is still on is a bad idea. 

  • Everyday Hero: Pat Crane

    Everyday Hero: Pat Crane

    Monday, January 1 2018 5:56 AM EST2018-01-01 10:56:26 GMT
    Everyday Hero Pat Crane of Essex, MOEveryday Hero Pat Crane of Essex, MO

    Kindness comes in all forms, and this month's Everyday Hero demonstrates it can even be delivered on four wheels. "My uncle says if you want to see me just stand still for 10 minutes and I'll go by," said Crane. In the small town of Essex, Missouri, Pat Crane is a gal on the go.

    Kindness comes in all forms, and this month's Everyday Hero demonstrates it can even be delivered on four wheels. "My uncle says if you want to see me just stand still for 10 minutes and I'll go by," said Crane. In the small town of Essex, Missouri, Pat Crane is a gal on the go.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 Colorado deputies shot, 1 fatally, in 'ambush' attack

    5 Colorado deputies shot, 1 fatally, in 'ambush' attack

    Sunday, December 31 2017 10:47 AM EST2017-12-31 15:47:02 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 3:41 AM EST2018-01-01 08:41:19 GMT

    A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush.

    A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush.

  • Trump welcomes new year with a lavish party at private club

    Trump welcomes new year with a lavish party at private club

    Monday, January 1 2018 2:27 AM EST2018-01-01 07:27:31 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 7:19 AM EST2018-01-01 12:19:28 GMT

    Earlier in the day, Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.

    Earlier in the day, Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.

  • Mother accused of giving 2-year-old cocaine

    Mother accused of giving 2-year-old cocaine

    Monday, January 1 2018 1:54 AM EST2018-01-01 06:54:16 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 1:54 AM EST2018-01-01 06:54:16 GMT

    The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.

    The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.

    •   
Powered by Frankly