Carbondale NAACP hosting 36th Annual MLK Breakfast

Laura Wibbenmeyer says feels like numbers are well below zero and will be for much of the morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, buckling your child into their car-seat while their coat is still on is a bad idea.
Kindness comes in all forms, and this month's Everyday Hero demonstrates it can even be delivered on four wheels. "My uncle says if you want to see me just stand still for 10 minutes and I'll go by," said Crane. In the small town of Essex, Missouri, Pat Crane is a gal on the go.
According to the National Weather Service, much of the Heartland is under a Wind Chill Advisory that will remain in effect until noon on Tuesday.
Bone-chilling cold gripped the middle of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking low temperature records, icing some New Year's celebrations and leading to at least two deaths attributed to exposure to the elements.
A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush.
Earlier in the day, Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...
Two police officers were shot in Dyer County on Monday morning, according to Dyer County Sheriff's Office.
The SC Department of Corrections and SLED are responding to an incident that happened at a correctional facility in Clarendon County.
The call came in at 5:57 p.m. LPD says this is not an active shooter situation and no victims have been identified at this time. They believe the suspects have left the mall.
