Carbondale NAACP hosting 36th Annual MLK Breakfast

The Carbondale Branch of the NAACP will host its 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday breakfast on January 15, 2018.

The breakfast starts at 8 a.m. in the SIUC Student Center Ballrooms on the second floor of the Student Center with a program to follow at 9 a.m.

This year's keynote speaker, Dr. Peggy Bradford, is the new president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Dr. Bradford is a southern Illinois native and earned her Associate of Arts degree from Shawnee Community College. She then studied counseling administration at SIUC, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. At the University of Iowa, Dr. Bradford earned her Master of Science in Administration and Community Development, then a law degree. She concluded her education by earning her Doctorate in Education from Northern Illinois University.

Tickets for this event are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will be used to award scholarships to college-bound high school students in the southern Illinois area. In addition, everyone attending the breakfast is being asked to bring non-perishable food items and/or other supplies, which will help the Saluki Food Pantry and the Good Samaritan Food Pantry stock their shelves. This is to honor the fact that MLK Day is the only federal holiday observed as a National Day of Service.

If you have questions or would like more info, contact Stephanie Brown MLK Breakfast chair by email at stephanief0524@aol.com or Roy Mazuchowski Communications chair at 618-203-1687. Roy is available by email at carbondalebranchnaacp@gmail.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.