American Legion hosts Christmas Gift Shop

Pictured are left to right: Betty Gilmore, VAVS Representative for the American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Missouri, Anita Guard American Legion Auxiliary Unit 153, Juanita Dugger Unit 153, Edwina O’Neil, Sheila Wheeler American Legion Auxiliary Unit

Veterans at the Community Living Center (CLC) at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (nursing home floor) were recently visited by representatives of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Missouri.

The Auxiliary hosted its annual Christmas Gift Shop for the Veterans.

Residents of the CLC “shopped” for no-cost Christmas gifts for themselves and family members, courtesy of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Voluntary Services Officer, Donna Reynolds, said, “The residents love having the opportunity to choose gifts for their families- this has become a very popular tradition.”

Those interested in volunteering or donating may contact Reynolds, at 573-778-4275, Voluntary Services Specialist, Chris Luecke, at 573-778-4276 or Voluntary Services Assistant, Dale Day, at 573-778-4499.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.