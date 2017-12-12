Caruthersville School District classes dismissed due to illness

The Caruthersville School District will not be in session after continued absences from teachers and students due to illness.

Schools will not be in session from December 13 through January 1. Classes will resume on January 2.

School officials will revise the district calendar to make up the 2 1/2 days missed. Students will also need to make up missed finals after classes resume in January. A calendar with the revised school schedule will be shared with parents.

The Caruthersville Administrative Office's hours will be 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 14. The building will be closed on Friday.

