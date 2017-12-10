Dexter police take part in "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" holiday crackdown

Police in Dexter, Missouri have joined the nationwide Holiday DWI Enforcement Crackdown, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

The crackdown begins in Dexter on December 15 and runs through January 1, 2018.

This includes high-visibility enforcement, high-profile events and will be supported by national paid advertising, creating a comprehensive campaign to curb substance-impaired driving over the Holiday DWI Enforcement Crackdown.

Dexter Police said its officers will be aggressively looking for substance-impaired drivers during the crackdown and will arrest anyone caught driving impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

“Twenty-five percent of all Missouri motor vehicle traffic deaths in 2016 involved one or more substance-impaired driver or motorcycle operator,” said Chief Stone. “233 fatalities and 700 serious injuries in 2016 involved at least one substance-impaired driver. That equates to one substance-impaired driving fatality every 1 ½ days and one substance-impaired driving serious injury every ½ day."

During the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holiday in 2016, there were 44 fatalities and 193 serious injuries, which seven fatalities and fourteen serious injuries involved at least one substance-impaired driver.

Substance-impaired drivers face jail time, loss of their driver licenses and steep financial consequences such as higher insurance rates, attorney fees, court costs, lost time at work and the potential loss of a job.

“Substance–impaired driving is simply not worth the risk. So don’t take the chance. Remember, we will be out in force and we will be watching, so “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, said Chief Stone.

For more information, visit www.TrafficSafetyMarketing.govwww.saveMOlives.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.