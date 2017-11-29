FIRST ALERT: Arctic chill on the way

This is the future cast for Thursday, Dec. 7. This model forecast was created on Tuesday, Nov. 28. (Source: KFVS)

Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts because a big change is on the way.

Our forecast models are beginning to advertise a significant pattern shift developing next week. The jet stream is expected to arc well up toward Alaska along the west coast, and then plunge south-east of the Rockies.

This pattern will bring us colder arctic air, beginning about Tuesday or Wednesday of next week and will probably stay with us through the following weekend.

At this point we don’t foresee any major winter precipitation, necessarily, just colder air with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s and possibly teens.

