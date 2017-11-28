SIUC grad students to protest against plan to tax tuition waivers

Some graduate students are planning on walking out over a planned tax increase on tuition waivers.

The legislation was passed in Nov. 2017.

The students at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale are joining with graduate students across the country.

The Grad Student Rally to Protest the Tax Reform Bill is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. outside of Morris Library. Speakers will begin at 12:15 pm.

