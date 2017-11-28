SIUC grad students to protest against plan to tax tuition waivers

Multiple crews were fighting a grass fire in Cape Girardeau County on Nov. 28. A KFVS crew estimated there was 50 acres on fire. It was all contained to pasture.
Investigators in Marion, Illinois are investigating after reported gunshots were heard on Nov. 26. According to Det. Maria Dwyer, it happened in the 300 block of S. Second Street.
How about a 1980's flashback. This morning the music of 1983.
Christmas food baskets will be given to about 250 families on Thursday, December 7 at the Jackson Elks Lodge 2652.
Puxico Police Capt. Michelle Priest has established a K-9 unit at the department. The officer said she bought the K-9 with her own money and is asking for donations and supplies.
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.
The FDA is advising dog owners against giving their pets "bone treats" following receiving reports of illness and deaths related to the treats.
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.
