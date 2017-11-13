Anna-Jonesboro excited for football team's success

There's nothing quite like small town high school football and in Jonesboro, the Wildcats remain undefeated this season.

Storefront windows are painted with Wildcat pride but it's nothing compared to the energy the crowds are bringing to games this season.

"It's like every game is the final game. So every game that we have a victory it's like a celebration," one resident said. "The other night after the victory we had practically a parade up and down Main Street here. At night time when they came back in the town."

The Wildcats are on their way to the state Semifinals for the 5th time in school history against Pleasant Plains Saturday.

