Mandatory deer harvest sampling required for 25 MO counties

Mandatory sampling is required for hunters who harvest deer in 25 Missouri counties during the opening weekend of firearms season, Nov. 11-12, 2017.

That’s due to Chronic Wasting Disease, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

The MDC says sampling locations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Genevieve and St.Francois Counties are included in the 25 select counties.

According to the conservation officials, the disease is a deadly illness in white-tailed deer.

