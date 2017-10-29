Chemistry students at Murray State celebrate National Chemistry Week

Students and faculty in the department of chemistry at Murray State University recently participated in National Chemistry Week (Oct. 22–28). One event during the week-long celebration was a presentation and display of rocks held Oct. 24.

Murray State University chemistry students recently participated in National Chemistry Week. This celebration of chemistry is sponsored by the American Chemical Society (ACS). National Chemistry Week has been informing millions of people nationwide about the positive contributions of chemistry to everyday life for 30 years now. The theme for 2017 was “Chemistry Rocks!”

Students and faculty in Murray State’s department of chemistry spent October 22-28 participating in a number of events, such as a chemistry demonstration, a display of rocks from more than 20 countries, and a webinar presentation.

The week prior to National Chemistry Week, student members of the ACS at Murray State assisted in a chemistry demonstration in front of more than 100 people at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Dr. Kevin Miller, faculty advisor for the student organization, led the presentation, which discussed the chemistry involved in the formation of rocks. The demonstration was sponsored by the Kentucky Lake Section of the ACS and included six student groups participating from four colleges, including Murray State, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, University of Tennessee at Martin and Union University.

Drs. Bommanna Loganathan, Bikram Subedi and Sebastian Jezowski, all Murray State chemistry professors, then hosted a National Chemistry Week program-in-a-box presentation Tuesday, Oct. 24. The event included a discussion about rocks, gemstones and minerals; a webinar; a Q&A period; and door prizes. Over 30 students and faculty from the department of chemistry attended the event.

The “Chemistry Rocks!” theme was especially relevant to Murray State due to its location in western Kentucky, where there is an abundance of rocks that are rich in high-quality iron. Rocks collected from the Land Between the Lakes, located near Murray, are currently on display in the department of chemistry at Murray State, as well as different types of rocks from more than 20 countries in honor of National Chemistry Week.

